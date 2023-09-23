McAllen PD: Four suspects from Houston arrested for theft

McAllen police have detained four suspects for stealing money out of a vehicle on Thursday, September 21.

The four suspects have been identified as Trevon Lee Prater, Julian Hayward Fite, Karena Renee Jones Brown, and Derrick Dewayne Turner Jr., from the Houston area, according to a news release.

The release says a victim reported to police that he had gone to a bank to withdraw money and placed it in an envelope.

The victim said they drove to the 4400 block of Military Highway in McAllen and left the envelope inside their vehicle. The victim said the suspects then forced their way into their vehicle and stole the envelope with the money, according to the release.

This type of theft is called Bank Jugging. The news release says it's when suspects observe customers leaving a financial institution after using the drive-thru or ATM. The suspects then follow the customer as they believe they are in possession of large amounts of cash and look for an opportunity to burglarize the victim's vehicle or threaten or assault the victim and demand the money.

Charges for the four suspects are pending, according to the release.