McAllen, Pharr residents react to Jackson Road expansion proposal

54 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2024 Mar 20, 2024 March 20, 2024 11:13 AM March 20, 2024 in News - Local

Residents have reacted negatively in the Texas Department of Transportation proposal to expand Jackson Road.

TXDOT wants to expand the road from two lanes to three.

They held an in-person meeting on Tuesday at Kennedy Middle School where TXDOT said they would need about 19 acres of land from property owners in the area. This could require some people to move entirely.

TXDOT said the road expansion would prevent traffic from jamming up in the McAllen-Pharr area.

Residents can still voice their opinion on the proposal. Comments must be submitted by April 3.

To leave a comment on the proposal, click here.

