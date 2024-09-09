McAllen police: 3 arrests made in firearms possession investigations

Alan Ronaldo Zamarron and Adrian Velasquez. Courtesy photos.

Two teens and one juvenile were arrested on possession of firearms charges in connection with two separate incidents, according to a Monday news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Alan Ronaldo Zamarron and an unidentified juvenile were arrested on charges of terroristic threat, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zamarron, 17, faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $12,000.

According to the release, police received a report on September 5 of an unidentified juvenile receiving a threat sent to them over social media that depicted “a teenager holding a firearm and threatening the receiver of that message."

The following day, the victim received a second social media threat, which depicted a different teen holding the same firearm.

Zamarron and the unidentified juvenile were identified as the individuals sending the threats and were detained shortly afterward. According to the release, officers seized a 9 mm masterpiece defender, and marijuana, THC cartridges and paraphernalia.

Adrian Velasquez, 18, was arrested on Sunday after reportedly displaying a weapon in the parking lot of the 2800 block of Nolana Avenue, according to the release.

Velasquez, who fled police, was found with a handgun in his possession that was equipped with a “switch” that could turn it into a fully automatic firearm, according to the release.

Bond for Velasquez was set at $15,000.