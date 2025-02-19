McAllen police arrest man in connection with child exploitation

McAllen police arrested a man after he was reported for allegedly exploiting a child for sexual activity, according to a news release.

The news release said police received a report of "suspicious activity" from a person who was meeting someone on a dating app on January 19. The person they were meeting was identified as 36-year-old Jose Teofilo Ebratt Marquez; his last known address is in Venezuela.

The reporting person said during their encounter, Marquez presented him with an offer to engage in sexual conduct with a child, who was present at the time, according to the release. Police said the child was younger than 14 years old.

The release said Marquez was detained on scene and police checked on the child's welfare. Marquez was charged with sexual performance by a child.

Marquez was taken to Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond and an emergency protective order was obtained on behalf of the child, according to the release. The child was placed in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The release said Marquez violated the protective order after attempting to make contact with the child. He was charged with violation of a protective order and his bond was revoked.