McAllen police chief praises team efforts to reduce crime rate
McAllen city officials say the city's crime numbers have been falling for more than a decade.
McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez says part of their success is their strength in numbers.
Rodriguez says another reason for the department's continual decrease in crime is that 15 different law-enforcement agencies work together out of McAllen in one building.
