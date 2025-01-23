McAllen police identify victims of deadly motorcycle collision
The McAllen Police Department revealed new details in a Friday collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle that killed two people.
One person was arrested in connection with the collision, according to police spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz.
Evelyn Baarda, 76, and Dale Baarda, 78, died after the collision caused the motorcycle they were on to fall on them, police said.
McAllen police officers responded to a collision between a Buick SUV and a motorcycle Friday on the 1700 block of S. 10 Street at around 12:44 p.m.
Police previously said the collision caused the motorcycle to hit a light pole.
Evelyn was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Dale, who was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, died after he was hospitalized.
According to police, the driver of the Buick SUV — identified as 31-year-old Kenia Marcial-Aguilar — was arrested for not having a driver’s license.
Channel 5 News searched Marcial-Aguilar’s name on Hidalgo County jail records but she was not found. Channel 5 News reached out to the McAllen Police Department to ask if she would face additional charges in connection with the deaths. We'll keep you updated when we hear back.
