McAllen police investigate social media post of alleged lewd conduct at a business
McAllen police officers are investigating a social media post depicting a video of people engaging in lewd conduct at a local business, according to a news release.
The news release said police received a suspicious activity report Thursday. Officers responded to the 5300 block of North 23rd Street where the activity allegedly took place. No activity was viewed in the presence of the officers.
McAllen police are working to identify the individuals involved, when and where the recorded incident occurred and the act of public lewdness, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
