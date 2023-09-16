McAllen police investigating apparent murder-suicide

An adult male and female are deceased following what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred Friday night, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to the 9400 block of N. 10th St. at around 7:20 p.m. Friday where they found the deceased individuals, police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales said.

The deaths appeared “to be a domestic disturbance that resulted in a murder-suicide,” Morales said, adding that a handgun was involved in the incident.

Morales declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.