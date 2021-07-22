McAllen police looking for men wanted in weekend auto theft

Mario Alberto Cuevas-Peña and an unidentified person of interest. Photo credit via McAllen Police Department.

The McAllen Police Department needs help finding a man and identifying a second person of interest in an auto theft that occurred over the weekend.

Mario Alberto Cuevas-Peña is named as the man wanted on an auto theft charge by the McAllen Police Department. According to a news release, police officers responded to the area of 3600 block of N. 42nd Ln on Sunday, July 18 where a woman reported her vehicle was stolen.

Police are also seeking the public’s help in identifying a second man who is a person of interest in the auto theft investigation who was captured on surveillance camera.

Cuevas-Peña is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes weighing 110 lbs. and about 5’4” in height.

Those with information on Cuevas-Peña’s whereabouts or on the person of interest are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.