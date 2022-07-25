McAllen police: Man, 27, wanted on murder charge in connection with stabbing death of homeless man

McAllen police are searching for a man accused of stabbing and killing a homeless man in McAllen.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Keith Vladimir Garcia, 27, for murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the stabbing death of 66-year-old George Chavez on July 16.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue at about 1:37 p.m. on July 16 regarding a man bleeding on the ground.

Officers found the man, later identified as Chavez, and confirmed he had been stabbed. Chavez was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police say Chavez was homeless.

Garcia is about six feet, one inch in height and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. His last known address is in Edinburg.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS.