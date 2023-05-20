x

McAllen police: Man wanted for injury to a child

McAllen police are looking for 31-year-old Oscar Torres.

Police say Torres is wanted for injury to a child, and he might be driving a blue Ford F-150.

People with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to call police at (956) 687-8477.

