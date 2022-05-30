McAllen police officer among three arrested on drug charges, police say

Juan Garza (left), Perla Lopez (middle) and Randy Johnson Jr. (right). Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

McAllen police arrested an 11-year veteran officer and two others on drug-related charges last week, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Police say 33-year-old Juan Garza Jr., an 11-year veteran with the McAllen Police Department, was arrested Friday. He has since resigned from his position.

McAllen police began investigating after receiving a call at about 4:36 a.m. on May 27 regarding suspicious circumstances at a home on the 3400 block of N. McColl Road in McAllen.

Police met with the reporting person, identified as 26-year-old Perla Lopez, who was determined to have an outstanding arrest warrant from the Kendall County Sheriff's Department for bond forfeiture and possession of a controlled substance.

While at the home, police say they found two men and "unlawful drugs in plain view," according to the news release.

The men were identified as Garza and Randy Johnson Jr., 35.

The three suspects face the following charges:

• Possession and Use of Volatile Chemical – Class B Misdemeanor.

Police say Garza's arrest was also reported to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.