McAllen police officers deliver groceries to families in need
Sixty families in McAllen received an early Christmas gift from the city.
On Friday, officers with the McAllen Police Department delivered $250 worth of groceries to each of the families.
This was possible thanks to donations from H-E-B.
McAllen city commissioners and workers from other departments also participated in the deliveries.
"Food security is a big deal, and we want to make sure we do our best to take care of families within our city,” McAllen District 5 City Commissioner Seby Haddad said.
