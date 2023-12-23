x

McAllen police officers deliver groceries to families in need

Sixty families in McAllen received an early Christmas gift from the city.

On Friday, officers with the McAllen Police Department delivered $250 worth of groceries to each of the families. 

This was possible thanks to donations from H-E-B.

McAllen city commissioners and workers from other departments also participated in the deliveries.

"Food security is a big deal, and we want to make sure we do our best to take care of families within our city,” McAllen District 5 City Commissioner Seby Haddad said.

