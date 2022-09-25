x

McAllen police: One dead after auto-pedestrian collision

6 hours 1 minute 43 seconds ago Sunday, September 25 2022 Sep 25, 2022 September 25, 2022 1:49 PM September 25, 2022 in News - Local

One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in McAllen Sunday morning, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

At approximately 6:39 a.m., McAllen police responded to an auto-pedestrian collision in the area of Ware Road and State Highway 107.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene, the news release stated.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next kin. 

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days