McAllen police: One dead after auto-pedestrian collision

One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in McAllen Sunday morning, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

At approximately 6:39 a.m., McAllen police responded to an auto-pedestrian collision in the area of Ware Road and State Highway 107.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene, the news release stated.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next kin.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.