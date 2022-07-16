McAllen police reflect on 2018 failed La Plaza Mall robbery, working to ease active shooter concerns

McAllen police are reflecting on a 2018 failed robbery at La Plaza Mall that caused panic.

"There was an organized group of men who entered a high-end jewelry store and basically placed everyone at bay and started breaking glass casings,” McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez recalled. “That glass breakage in a confined area like the mall, it sounded like gunfire. We had a multitude of state, local, and federal agencies respond to this particular incident and that became an issue for us."

Rodriguez said they’ve learned from that chaos.

“The agencies that responded, we met with them and agreed to establish a set of protocols by which we would check with each other before simply just bringing on all the cavalry," Rodriguez said.

Police are also working to rule out misinformation and spread the truth on social media as soon as possible if another similar situation occurs.

