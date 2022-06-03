McAllen police report sighting of ‘large, catlike animal’

The McAllen Police Department is alerting the public of an unidentified animal that was spotted in north McAllen last month.

The sighting of an unidentified “large, cat like animal” near North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue was reported to police on Friday, May 20, according to a news release from the department.

“McAllen Animal Control Specialists have searched the area for the reported wildlife to no avail,” the department stated in the release. “However, the Department ACS’s have learned from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife that similar sightings have been reported in the area of North 23rd Street between Russell Road and Rogers Road.”

The public is urged to report any sightings of the animal to the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife at 800-792-1112 or McAllen Animal Control at 956-681-2124.

The public is also urged to stay away from the animal.