McAllen police search for accused violent offender

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man wanted for terroristic threat and continuous violence against the family, according to a news release.

The news release said 30-year-old Andrew Eric Reisinger is suspected of making a threat "to commit an offense involving violence to a person."

McAllen police received the report of the threat on December 2, 2024. Reisinger is reported to have assaulted the victim during this incident, resulting in bodily injury, according to the news release.

A magistrate determined probable cause and issued the warrants for Reisinger.

Reisinger is described as approximately 5'07 in height, approximately 215 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in McAllen.

Anyone with any information on Reisinger's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.