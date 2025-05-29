McAllen police search for auto theft suspect
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a motor vehicle theft investigation, according to a news release.
Police said an arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Rodolfo Castillo Jr. for motor vehicle theft. Castillo is suspected of collaborating with others in the theft of a 2022 Dodge Ram Pickup. The truck was stolen from the 100 block of South 15th Street on Monday morning.
Castillo is described as approximately 5'11 in height, approximately 210 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in San Benito.
Anyone with any information on Castillo's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
