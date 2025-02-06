McAllen police search for burglary suspect
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a suspect to a burglary.
According to police, a McAllen Municipal Court magistrate determined probable cause to issue a warrant for 41-year-old Ruben Serna for burglary of a building.
Police said the burglary was reported on January 9 from a business on the 2600 block of South 23rd Street. Money was stolen and damage was done to the business as a result of the break-in.
Serna is described as 5'9 in height, approximately 205 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He displays distinct tattoos and his last known address was in Edinburg.
Anyone with any information on Serna's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers 956-687-8477.
More News
Sports Video
-
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
-
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
-
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV All-Time rebounds record
-
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day
-
McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district