McAllen police search for burglary suspect

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a suspect to a burglary.

According to police, a McAllen Municipal Court magistrate determined probable cause to issue a warrant for 41-year-old Ruben Serna for burglary of a building.

Police said the burglary was reported on January 9 from a business on the 2600 block of South 23rd Street. Money was stolen and damage was done to the business as a result of the break-in.

Serna is described as 5'9 in height, approximately 205 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He displays distinct tattoos and his last known address was in Edinburg.

Anyone with any information on Serna's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers 956-687-8477.