McAllen police search for man wanted in connection with auto theft investigation

Ranulfo Segura Ojeda (Photo courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in connection with a vehicle theft.

Police said 38-year-old Ranulfo Segura Ojeda participated in the theft of a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was reported on August 23 at the 1900 block of Austin Avenue.

Ojeda is believed to have transported the stolen vehicle outside of McAllen, according to police. The vehicle has not yet been located, and an arrest warrant has been issued for Ojeda.

Police said Ojeda is described as approximately 5'06 in height, around 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He has visible tattoos on his upper torso and neck, and his last known address was in San Benito.

Anyone with any information on Ojeda's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.