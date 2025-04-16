McAllen police search for missing teen

McAllen police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to a news release.

The news release said Jennifer Rodriguez's voluntary absence was reported on April 14. She was last seen on April 11 in the 1100 block of East Cedar Avenue; there is concern about her wellbeing.

Rodriguez is described as 5'2 in height, approximately 165 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black leggings and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.