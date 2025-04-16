McAllen police search for missing teen
McAllen police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to a news release.
The news release said Jennifer Rodriguez's voluntary absence was reported on April 14. She was last seen on April 11 in the 1100 block of East Cedar Avenue; there is concern about her wellbeing.
Rodriguez is described as 5'2 in height, approximately 165 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black leggings and black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Mexico working to deliver promised water supply to Texas farmers
-
Queen Isabella Causeway jumper identified, issued bond
-
Missing Starr County woman found dead
-
Experts say Valley residents should watch out for bees following recent storms
-
Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Very breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
-
Nikki Rowe comes back from early deficit to defeat takes down Edinburg...
-
UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas
-
Former Los Fresnos star overcomes battles with injury to shine with UTRGV
-
UTRGV men's basketball star transfers to UNLV