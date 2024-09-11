McAllen police search for suspect accused of stealing $30,000 during home purchase

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly stole money during a home buying process.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 44-year-old Sergio Efrain Zamora Jr. He allegedly stole $30,000 back in February and used the home purchase process to deprive the victim of his money.

Zamora is described as 5'11, approximately 190 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Zamora's whereabouts can call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.