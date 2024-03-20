McAllen police search for woman wanted on theft charges

McAllen police are searching for a woman accused of stealing merchandise from a store.

McAllen Municipal Court issued three warrants for 45-year-old Heidi Denise Gonzalez for theft, a state jail felony.

Police say Gonzalez is a suspect in thefts reported at two different stores on the 2700 block of West Expressway 83 and 7900 North 10th Street.

Gonzalez is described as approximately 5'03, 210 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.