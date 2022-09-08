McAllen police searching for man accused of deadly conduct

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man accused of deadly conduct.

The McAllen Municipal Court issued an arrest warrant for Santos Josimar Trevino, 32, for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

McAllen police responded to a disturbance call in the area of 4300 S. McColl Road at approximately 6:05 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect involved in the incident was identified as Trevino, according to police.

Trevino is about five feet, seven inches tall, weighs about 167 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on Trevino's location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.