McAllen police seek man accused of continuous violence against the family
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, and unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Rodney Modesto Gomez Jr., 47, on Monday, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
The alleged assault was reported to McAllen police on Monday at approximately 7:30 a.m.
The responding officers located the victim and reported that she was assaulted with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, according to the news release.
Gomez is described as a Hispanic male, weighs about 220 pounds, has brown eyes, and is five feet, seven inches tall.
Gomez is also known to drive a red 2020 Dodge Charger.
Those with information on Gomez's whereabouts are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
