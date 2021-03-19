McAllen police seek man wanted on harassment charge

Jesus Javier Sanchez. Photo Credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for harassment.

According to a news release, Jesus Javier Sanchez is wanted for the Class B misdemeanor charge of harassment after an incident involving Sanchez was reported to police last week.

The incident happened at the 700 block of Expressway 83in McAllen on Wednesday, March 10 at around 6:30 a.m.

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic, 34-year-old male who weights around 200 pounds and stands at 5’8” in height.

Those with knowledge of Sanchez’s location are urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.