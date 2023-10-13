McAllen police seeking car theft suspects

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating eight individuals wanted on auto theft charges.

McAllen police are working with local, state and federal agencies in the search, according to a news release.

The eight suspects were identified as:

Kylanee Nydaijah William

-28 years of age

-About 5’04 feet in height

-About 165 pounds

-Black hair

-Brown eyes

-Last known address in Houston, TX.

Gary Rhone Charles

-32 years of age

-About 5’06 feet in height

-About 180 pounds

-Black hair

-Brown eyes

-Last known address in Houston, TX.

Darius Dequan Charles

-29 years of age

-About 5’11 feet in height

-About 165 pounds

-Black hair

-Brown eyes

-Last known address in Houston, TX.

Ambre Janae Taylor

-36 years of age

-About 5’05 feet in height

-About 165 pounds

-Brown hair

-Brown eyes

-Last known address in Houston, TX.

Lizandro Estevan Martinez

-30 years of age

-About 5’05 feet in height

-About 150 pounds

-Brown hair

-Brown eyes

-Last known address in McAllen, TX.

Laura Cassandra Martinez-

-37 years of age

-About 5’03 feet in height

-About 140 pounds

-Brown hair

-Brown eyes.

Emmanuel Rivera

-24 years of age

-About 5’09 feet in height

-About 150 pounds

-Brown hair

-Brown eyes

-Last known address in McAllen, TX.

McAllen police also say they’re working to locate 21-year-old Bryan Alexis Guevara, who they identified as a person of interest in an auto theft investigation.

Guevara is described as:

-About 5’01 feet in height

-About 180 pounds

-Brown eyes

-Brown hair

Those with any information on the location of the nine individuals are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.