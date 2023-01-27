x

McAllen police seeking driver of suspect vehicle in catalytic converter theft

Friday, January 27 2023
Photocredit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.

Surveillance footage captured a greenish blue (teal) minivan used in the theft that occurred Wednesday morning at 3600 block of Expressway 83, according to a news release.

The McAllen Police Department urges anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or information about the crime to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. 

