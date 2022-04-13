McAllen police seeking man wanted on assault charge
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on charges of assault and unlawful restraint.
Jonathan J. Perez-Zepeda is wanted in connection to an assault that occurred on Friday at the 2300 block of North McColl Road, according to a news release.
Perez-Zepeda is described as a Hispanic male weighing about 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a height of 6’2 and tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.
According to the news release, Perez-Zepeda is known to drive a black ford Fiesta.
Those with information on Perez-Zepeda’s location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
