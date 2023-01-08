x

McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of indecent assault

7 hours 54 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, January 07 2023 Jan 7, 2023 January 07, 2023 5:07 PM January 07, 2023 in News - Local

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecent assault.

Gustavo Rios is wanted in connection to an assault that reported to McAllen police early Wednesday morning that occurred on the 1900 block of N 24th St., according to a news release.

Details of the assault were not available.

Rios is described as a man with gray hair and brown eyes who weighs about 170 lbs. and has a height of 6’1.

Those with any information on Rios' location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers 956-687-8477.

