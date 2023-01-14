McAllen police seeking man wanted on indecency with a child charge
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecency with a child.
Rogelio Garcia is being sought by police. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 150 lbs. and having a height of 5’8”, according to a news release.
Details of the crime he’s accused of committing were not provided by police.
Those with nay information on Garcia’s location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
