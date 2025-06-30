McAllen police seeking teen accused of assaulting juvenile

Xzavion Hinojosa. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old accused of assaulting a juvenile.

Xzavion Hinojosa is wanted on charges of assault and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a news release.

Hinojosa is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on June 22 at around 7:36 p.m. at the 6600 block of North 5th St., according to the release.

The release states Hinojosa conspired with others to assault the victim, who was identified as a 15-year -old juvenile.

Hinojosa is described as weighing 180 pounds, having a height of 5’10 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with any information on Xzavion Hinojosa’s location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.