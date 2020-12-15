McAllen Police warn holiday shoppers of car break-ins through theft reduction program

McAllen Police Officers are handing out 'Theft Reduction Report Cards' to holiday shoppers as part of their Theft Reduction Program.

Officers conduct a courtesy inspection of a vehicle, checking and grading if doors are locked, windows are up and for visible property. Once the inspection is done the officer leaves a report card checking off a 'passing' grade or if an area needs attention.

McAllen Public Information Officer John Saenz said the report cards are not new. Saenz said they have been in place for years, reminding people that car break-ins happen, especially during the holiday season.

"Whether they are hot items or not, [something] as simple as a cheap pair of sunglasses could be an item that is valuable for somebody who may want to sell them," Saenz said.

Watch the video for the full story.