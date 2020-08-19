McAllen private school reopens classrooms despite pandemic concerns

A private school in McAllen is reopening classrooms on Wednesday and implementing new safety measures due to the pandemic.

St. Paul Lutheran School Principal Nichole Perez said the school will maintain small classroom sizes. The biggest classroom holds nine students and, as of now, 55 students from kindergarten to 8th grade will be inside. Another 32 students are attending lessons at home.

“You don’t know what the future hold right so we need to be prepared for what is going to happen,” Perez said. “We don't know if we will have to close again, but we may and that is okay we are prepared for that.”

