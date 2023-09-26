McAllen proposed budget could increase pay for first responders, decrease tax rates

McAllen is set to approve their $600 million budget. If it passes, it increases pay for first responders and decreases tax rates for residents,

The McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez says city commissioners focused on two things while creating the budget, public safety and the community's quality of life.

He says to maintain public safety, pay increases for first responders were a driving force in this budget.

"It is very important to compensate our people for the hard work that they do," McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said.

Compensation for first responders was a focus of McAllen's proposed budget.

It will increase pay for police officers by 5 percent and firefighters by 3 percent, something Gloria says is needed for his staff.

"Any increase in compensation helps with the cost of living, helps with the cost of having a life that will be beneficial to our firefighters," Gloria said.

Gloria says through the current collective bargaining agreement, firefighters were already set to have a 2.5 percent pay increase this upcoming year, but because the city was doing so well, they received an additional 0.5 percent, for a total of a 3 percent pay increase.

"We are trying to do whatever we can to keep employees," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says McAllen compared their first responder's pay to other cities. The findings led to the increase.

The budget also cuts a break for homeowners by decreasing the current tax rate by 2.26 cents.

Rodriguez says the reduction is needed to help homeowners deal with rising home appraisal values.

The budget for the upcoming year is set to pass Monday night. If approved, the pay increases and tax rate change takes effect October 1.