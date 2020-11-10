McAllen Public Utility donates vacuum truck to Reynosa

The McAllen Public Utility donated a vacuum truck to Reynosa on Monday.

The public utility donated a 2003 Freightliner Vacuum Truck to COMAPA, the city of Reynosa's public utility.

Vacuum trucks are used to suck up floodwater, unplug sewer lines and clean out lift stations.

The public utility declared the truck, which still runs, surplus because the vehicle had reached the end of its useful life. Rather than auction the truck to the highest bidder, the public utility decided to donate the truck to COMAPA.

Watch the video for the full story.