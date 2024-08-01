McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals

Shaine Casas' Olympics journey ended on Thursday after placing 9th overall in the 200-meter individual medley semifinals in Paris.

To advance to Friday's finals, Casas needed to place in the top eight.

Casas, of McAllen, was named one of the five breakout stars from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June by the Olympics website.

Casas' swim time of 1:57.82 was close behind that of Finlay Knox of Canada, who placed 8th with a time of 1:57:76.

Casas is the sixth Olympian ever to come from the Rio Grande Valley.

Watch parties across the Valley were held to watch Casas in the semi-finals.

A watch party in McAllen had over 175 friends, relatives and fans cheering on Casas during the event.

Watch the video above for the full story.