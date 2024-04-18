McAllen receives nearly $4 million in federal funding for immigration related expenses

The city of McAllen says federal funding is providing what they’re projected to spend on immigration related expenses through 2025.

On Wednesday, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced multiple cities and organizations in the Rio Grande Valley are receiving a combined $17.7 million in federal funds to continue providing humanitarian aid to undocumented immigrants.

The funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security's Shelter and Services Program.

EARLIER STORY: Valley nonprofits and cities receive over $17 million in federal funding on immigration-related expenses

The city of McAllen is set to receive $3.9 million.

Federal immigration officials are dropping off about 200 immigrants a day in McAllen. Most of those undocumented migrants are handled by the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. McAllen continues to operate it overflow capacity at Anzalduas Park.

“The last four years, we have probably spent close to $50 million dollars total,” McAllen Assistant City Manager Jeff Johnston said. “Of that, we've got $70,000-ish that was local funds that we have not been able to get reimbursed by the federal government."

McAllen city services for migrants include housing, covid testing, tents, cots, and hygiene products.