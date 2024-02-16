McAllen restaurant bringing taste of Jamaica to the Valley
Angela McInnis moved to the United States from Jamaica almost three decades ago. After living in Houston, her family settled in McAllen.
“I fell in love with the Valley when I came to visit,” McInnis said. “It was so different from up north…it reminded me of home."
McInnis and her husband decided to get into the food industry, adding that being able to share and bring a different taste to McAllen is what makes the Jamaican Jerk Stop unique.
Oxtail, curry shrimp and their top seller — jerk chicken — are just a few of the items on the menu.
McInnis said the endless support of the black community here in the Rio Grande Valley is what has kept her business afloat for the past five years.
Jamaican Jerk Stop is located at 110 N. 16th St. in McAllen.
