McAllen restaurant hosting community Thanksgiving

Employees at Lone Star BBQ in McAllen were hard at work Thursday to prepare for a community Thanksgiving.

The restaurant hosts the community thanksgiving every year and invite the public to come in and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or BBQ.

"For us it's kind of to be thankful for the business with our people, with our community and saying we are glad to be part of that tradition,” Lone Star BBQ’s General Manager Laura Contreras said.

The community Thanksgiving runs from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Contreras said she and her staff are happy to have anyone coming, especially those without a family nearby to celebrate.