McAllen restaurant partners with global non-profit to distribute meals to flood victims

World Central Kitchen is known globally, but some may not have known they've been in the Rio Grande Valley for the past two weeks feeding storm victims.

Friday is their last day in the Valley.

"They believe in hot meals like calabaza con pollo, rice, beans, picadillo with potatoes, mixed vegetables and rice," Koko's Mexican Restaurant owner Albert Suarez said. "What an honor to be able to help all these people out. Thank you, World Central Kitchen."

Suarez made 1,300 hot meals a day in the aftermath of the March floods.

Exactly two weeks ago, over 20 inches of rain fell in parts of the Rio Grande Valley. Many drivers ended up stuck on the roads and highway.

Within 24 hours, World Central Kitchen answered the call for help by distributing thousands of meals to flood victims.

"We had warm meals that went out to the cities in McAllen, Harlingen and neighborhoods like Palmview. We were also distributing meals on the other side of the river in Reynosa," World Central Kitchen relief worker Brian Block said.

Block says in the last two weeks the organization gave away over 11,000 meals.

"We want to be there to get not only meals for people, but also to be using food and working in local restaurants with the community at hand," Block said.

The non-profit partnered with Koko's Mexican Restaurant and others to help make and deliver the food.

"We then order food directly from that restaurant. We pay for the food. The restaurants are not donating this food, although they are donating their time, and it is a lot of work for them," Block said.

Friday is the last distribution event from the non-profit. It will be held at the Hidalgo Municipal Court, located at 110 East Flora Avenue, beginning at 12 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.