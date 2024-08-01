x

McAllen's Shaine Casas places 9th in Olympics semifinals

McAllen's Shaine Casas places 9th in Olympics semifinals
1 hour 45 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2024 Aug 1, 2024 August 01, 2024 3:32 PM August 01, 2024 in News - Local
Shaine Casas, of United States, competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Shaine Casas' Olympics journey ended on Thursday after placing 9th overall in the 200-meter individual medley semifinals in Paris.

To advance to Friday's finals, Casas needed to place in the top eight.

Casas, of McAllen, was named one of the five breakout stars from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June by the Olympics website.

Casas' swim time of 1:57.82 was close behind that of Finlay Knox of Canada, who placed 8th with a time of 1:57:76.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days