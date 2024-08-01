McAllen's Shaine Casas places 9th in Olympics semifinals

Shaine Casas, of United States, competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Shaine Casas' Olympics journey ended on Thursday after placing 9th overall in the 200-meter individual medley semifinals in Paris.

To advance to Friday's finals, Casas needed to place in the top eight.

Casas, of McAllen, was named one of the five breakout stars from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June by the Olympics website.

Casas' swim time of 1:57.82 was close behind that of Finlay Knox of Canada, who placed 8th with a time of 1:57:76.

