McAllen signs Friendship City agreement with Mexican city of Tampico

McAllen city officials welcomed Tampico Mayor Monica Villarreal Anaya and government officials to city hall to sign an intergovernmental partnership, according to a city news release.

The news release said the Friendship City agreement aims to "solidify the long history of collaboration between the two communities." This includes environmental stewardship initiatives and programs to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.

The agreement is the first step to a Sister City partnership that would allow the development of initiatives benefiting both communities, according to the news release.

Tampico is McAllen's first Friendship City partner, and McAllen has Sister City relationships with 14 other cities worldwide.