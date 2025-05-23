McAllen Stripes manager pleads guilty to sexually assaulting customer

The manager of a Stripes Convenience Store has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a customer in 2023, according to a news release from Israel Perez Law.

Juan Francisco Briones will serve seven years probation as part of a plea deal, according to the news release.

The law firm said Briones has filed a motion for a new trial.

RELATED STORY: Second woman joins lawsuit accusing Stripes employee of raping customer

The assault happened in November 2023 when the victim was visiting a Stripes store in McAllen, according to the news release. The victim went to the women's restroom when she was followed by Briones and sexually assaulted.

The victim has filed a civil lawsuit against Stripes Convenience Store and Briones, according to the news release. A second victim also came forward and joined the lawsuit.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.