McAllen Stripes manager pleads guilty to sexually assaulting customer
The manager of a Stripes Convenience Store has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a customer in 2023, according to a news release from Israel Perez Law.
Juan Francisco Briones will serve seven years probation as part of a plea deal, according to the news release.
The law firm said Briones has filed a motion for a new trial.
RELATED STORY: Second woman joins lawsuit accusing Stripes employee of raping customer
The assault happened in November 2023 when the victim was visiting a Stripes store in McAllen, according to the news release. The victim went to the women's restroom when she was followed by Briones and sexually assaulted.
The victim has filed a civil lawsuit against Stripes Convenience Store and Briones, according to the news release. A second victim also came forward and joined the lawsuit.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
