McAllen suing downtown bars for failing to comply with city permit requirements

McAllen Code Enforcement officers will be stopping by several bars in the city’s downtown area on Friday night to ensure they’re complying with state and city ordinances, the city announced.

The city of McAllen also announced they filed lawsuits against three bars in the downtown area for failing to comply with permit requirements.

It’s part of changes that are being made in downtown McAllen after two teens were arrested on Sunday in connection with the assault of a police officer in the downtown area.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos previously said the city is looking into increasing the age limit to enter a bar in the downtown entertainment district.

The lawsuits were filed against Vandu, Times Two Shot Bar, and Brava Show Bar for failing to comply with the special use permit, According to the city, the permits are issued only when businesses demonstrate the ability to fully comply with key public safety measures.

“This legal action marks the first phase of a broader initiative to ensure all [bars and nightclubs operating within the City’s Entertainment and Cultural Overlay District] comply with both state law and city ordinances. The city remains committed to upholding the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, visitors, and business community,” the city said in a statement. “The city will continue to monitor business operations within the ECOD for ongoing compliance and thanks those establishments which work hard to provide responsible cultural entertainment for their customers and our community.”

It wasn't immediately clear if the bars being sued were involved in the Sunday assault.

The lawsuits were announced following a Friday public workshop where city leaders said they are considering pulling exemptions created 20 years ago intended to revitalize downtown McAllen.

McAllen bar owners and residents spoke during the meeting about proposed changes to 17th Street.

McAllen City Manager Isaac Tawil said he wants a closer look at who's serving alcohol downtown.

“If they can't maintain a level of control and decorum, then we need to think about who's operating there,” Tawil said.

According to Tawil, the city is also considering changing the conditional use permits for bars near and on 17th Street.

Bars along 17th are currently exempt from lighting and parking requirements, and they also don't need to follow certain minimum distance requirements.

The city put those exemptions in place for in 2005 as a way to grow entertainment, but McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos wants property owners to take care of the area they're in.

If changes are made to the permit process for bars on 17th street, businesses would be required to get that conditional use permit that would affect what kind of lights bars use, and how loud music can be.

Bars would also need to add security cameras, use age verification software on IDs, and be required to have a certain number of security guards based on their occupancy.

The permit changes and age limit increases are not set in stone, but Villalobos said the city will continue to discuss the issue and any potential changes at future meetings.

