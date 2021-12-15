McAllen Tax Office substation temporarily closing for repairs
The McAllen Tax Office substation will be closing for several days due to repairs.
According to a news release, the office - located at 300 East Hackberry Ave., Ste. 3 - will close on Thursday, Dec. 16 and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Customers may visit any one of the additional tax offices located in Edinburg, Elsa, Weslaco, Alamo, San Juan, Pharr and Mission, the release stated.
Residents can go to the Hidalgo County Tax Office website for more information.
