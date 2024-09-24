McAllen tax rate decrease part of newly approved $652 million budget

McAllen city leaders approved a $652 million dollar budget during a Monday meeting

The city also managed to lower the property tax rate by less than a cent while also funneling more money into several departments, including police and fire.

McAllen City Manager Isaac Tawil says the city allocated more than $79 million dollars for public safety.

“Public safety in the city of McAllen is tantamount to nothing,” Tawil said.

The police department's budget increased by more than $1.7 million dollars.

CLICK HERE FULL A FULL BREAKDOWN OF THE BUDGET

“That money is going to salaries to police officers as part of their CBA, and to additional training,” Tawil said.

The budget made room for a pay increase for first responders. As part of the collective bargaining agreement, police this year are getting a 5% pay increase, while fire is getting a 3.5% pay increase.

Tawil says all city employees will also be getting the 3.5% pay boost.

The fire department's budget increased by more than a million dollars.

The city also allocated $253 million for capital improvement projects, and $15 million to improve highways and streets.

