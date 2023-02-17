McAllen teachers union reacts to leaked audio of TEA official supporting school vouchers

A teacher's union in McAllen is reacting to leaked audio of a Texas Education Agency leader supporting the governor’s push for school vouchers.

On the secret recording first reported by The Texas Tribune, TEA Deputy Commissioner Steve Lecholop is heard telling a mother her taxpayer money should be used to pay her child's private school education.

“As a teacher, it's very disheartening,” Sylvia Tanguma — president of the McAllen American Federation of Teachers — said. Tanguma added that TEA leaders should stay out of politics, and that she does not support public money to be used to pay for a child's private school tuition.

“Public schools are there so that everybody can go to them without saying, ‘you can come, you cannot come,’” Tanguma said. “If you want your child to go to private school, then you pay for your child to go to private school."

Lecholop can be heard on the audio acknowledging if Texas lawmakers approved school vouchers, it could have a negative impact on public school district funding

