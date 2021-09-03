McAllen teen accused of leading DPS troopers on high speed chase dies

A McAllen teenager accused of leading troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a chase last month that ended with his vehicle crashing in Edinburg succumbed to his injuries, DPS reported Friday.

Ruben Villegas, 19, is the suspect DPS said was seen in Brooks County dropping off five people at a rest stop who ran into the brush, according to a news release from DPS.

EARLIER COVERAGE: McAllen teen facing human smuggling charges following crash in Edinburg

When a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Villegas sped off southbound on U.S. 281 without headlamps, the release said.

“The driver of the Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway traveling west across the southbound frontage, where it struck a bar ditch and went airborne,” the release continued. “The Chevrolet then struck a fence and a tree as it rolled onto a property on U.S. 281 and Via Sol in Edinburg.

Three other people were found in the trunk of the car with minor injuries. All four individuals were hospitalized, with Villegas' condition listed as critical. He was expected to be charged with smuggling of persons with serious bodily injury and evading arrest with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury once he was released from the hospital, a release from the initial crash stated.