McAllen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange now open, closure of Harlingen to Edinburg connector set for Saturday night

The McAllen to Edinburg connector at the Pharr Interchange is now open for Valley drivers.

The connector merges eastbound I-2/U.S. 83 traffic onto northbound I-69C/U.S. 281.

On Saturday night, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will close the Harlingen to Edinburg connector for six months to demolish and rebuild it.

The new connector is expected to be widened to allow for more capacity.

Drivers on westbound I-2 in San Juan heading to Edinburg will have to take the Cage Boulevard (Business 281) exit and use a dedicated right turn lane at Cage Boulevard to head north on the I-69C frontage road.

An expressway entrance ramp north of SH 495, or Ferguson Avenue, will provide access to northbound I-69C.

“We want the public to know that the contractor has crews working day and night seven days a week to deliver this project,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “At the end of the day, we're going to have a better interchange with more capacity.”

The interchange expansion project — which will expand Interstate 2 to eight lanes between 2nd Street in McAllen and Stewart Road in San Juan and have two lanes in each interchange connector — is expected to have “substantial completion” by the end of 2023, TxDOT said.